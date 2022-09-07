wrestling / News
AEW News: Kris Statlander Reportedly Has Surgery On Her Knee, Control Center For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Pre-Sale Code For Jacksonville Rampage
– Kris Statlander posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed on her Instagram Story, seemingly indicating that she’s having surgery on her knee today. As previously noted, she is expected to be out six-to-eight months following a torn ACL.
– AEW will hold a pre-sale tomorrow at 10 AM ET for the October 21 episode of Rampage at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The code is HOMEDFRI.
– The control center for tonight’s AEW Dynamite is now online.
