AEW News: Kris Statlander Reportedly Has Surgery On Her Knee, Control Center For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Pre-Sale Code For Jacksonville Rampage

– Kris Statlander posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed on her Instagram Story, seemingly indicating that she’s having surgery on her knee today. As previously noted, she is expected to be out six-to-eight months following a torn ACL.

– AEW will hold a pre-sale tomorrow at 10 AM ET for the October 21 episode of Rampage at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The code is HOMEDFRI.

– The control center for tonight’s AEW Dynamite is now online.