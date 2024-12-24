wrestling / News
AEW News: Kyle Fletcher & Chris Hero Birthdays, RJ City Shares Hey! (EW) Photos With Karen Jarrett, Continental Classic Week 4 Recap
December 24, 2024 | Posted by
– AEW star Kyle Fletcher, Pat Buck, and Chris Hero all celebrate their birthdays today (Dec. 24). AEW also wished them all a happy birthday today, which you can see below:
Happy Birthday @kylefletcherpro ! pic.twitter.com/MG3g1BDSer
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2024
Happy Birthday @ChrisHero! pic.twitter.com/UTZUi0U8NX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2024
Happy Birthday @buckneverstops ! pic.twitter.com/yIEQxTeiro
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2024
– RJ City shared some additional photos from this week’s edition of Hey! (EW) with Karen Jarrett:
Karen Jarrett | Hey!(EW) pic.twitter.com/M3bOqgjqRo
— RJ City (@RJCity1) December 23, 2024
– Ian Riccaboni recapped Week 4 of the Continental Classic:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls WWE Firing Shawn Stasiak for Secretly Recording Locker Room
- Matt Hardy Discusses Eddie Edwards Slapping Fan At TNA Final Resolution
- Kevin Nash on Why Triple H Is Best Fit To Run WWE Creative
- Ric Flair Says The Biggest Thing In The Business Will Be Charlotte Flair Breaking World Title Record