wrestling / News

AEW News: Kyle Fletcher & Chris Hero Birthdays, RJ City Shares Hey! (EW) Photos With Karen Jarrett, Continental Classic Week 4 Recap

December 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage Kyle Fletcher 12-20-24 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Kyle Fletcher, Pat Buck, and Chris Hero all celebrate their birthdays today (Dec. 24). AEW also wished them all a happy birthday today, which you can see below:

– RJ City shared some additional photos from this week’s edition of Hey! (EW) with Karen Jarrett:

– Ian Riccaboni recapped Week 4 of the Continental Classic:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Continental Classic, Hey! (EW), Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading