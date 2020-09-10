wrestling / News
AEW News: Lana Reacts to Miro’s AEW Debut, Chris Jericho & Jake Hager Targeting Tag Team Titles
September 9, 2020 | Posted by
– Lana had quite the succinct reaction to Miro’s debut on AEW Dynamite. The WWE star, who is of course Miro’s wife, posted simply on Twitter in response to his debut:
SHOOK
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) September 10, 2020
– Chris Jericho and Jake Hager are set to chase after the AEW Tag Team Champions, with the Inner Circle announcing that they are targeting FTR to claim the belts.
made the titles . Tonight, they defeated Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela to begin that journey. Next week, they are scheduled to face Private Party. You can see the promo below:
Will Jake and Jericho get their shot at the #AEW World Tag Team Champs FTR? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/iXMeenRg2m
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 10, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Man Who Trespassed at WWE Performance Center Sends Letter to WWE Lawyer While in Jail
- Rob Van Dam Says Vince McMahon ‘Couldn’t Have Been Cooler’ About Marijuana Arrest From 2006
- Mercedes Martinez No Longer Part Of the Robert Stone Brand, Stone Files Restraining Order
- Ken Anderson Reveals Vince McMahon Told Him That ‘Funny Doesn’t Draw Money’