– AEW star Lance Archer noted on his Twitter today that he hasn’t wrestled in 51 days, but that’s not been a voluntary choice. Lance Archer wrote, “51 days since I laced up my boots last! NOT by choice!”

Archer’s last match in was in December at an NJPW show at Korakuen Hall. He teamed with El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki, and TAKA Michinoku in a losing effort against Douki, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Zack Sabre Jr.

– AEW star Ricky Starks announced he will soon launch his own clothing brand. He wrote, “I’ll be starting up my clothing brand soon. Dream Palace™️”