wrestling / News

AEW News: Lance Archer Comments on Not Wrestling Since December, Ricky Starks Launching New Clothing Brand

February 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Lance Archer Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Lance Archer noted on his Twitter today that he hasn’t wrestled in 51 days, but that’s not been a voluntary choice. Lance Archer wrote, “51 days since I laced up my boots last! NOT by choice!”

Archer’s last match in was in December at an NJPW show at Korakuen Hall. He teamed with El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki, and TAKA Michinoku in a losing effort against Douki, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Zack Sabre Jr.

– AEW star Ricky Starks announced he will soon launch his own clothing brand. He wrote, “I’ll be starting up my clothing brand soon. Dream Palace™️”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Lance Archer, Ricky Starks, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading