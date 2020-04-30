wrestling / News
AEW News: Lance Archer Says Rhodes’ Family Blood Is On His Hands, Q&A With Taz Set For Tonight, Highlights From AEW Dynamite
– After his victory over Dustin Rhodes on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Lance Archer told Cody that the blood of the Rhodes’ family is on his hands. Cody and Archer will meet for the TNT Championship at Double or Nothing on May 23.
He said: “He told you. Jake told you. He warned you. He told you time and time and time again. And now the blood of the family is still on my hands as I EBD Claw him to his grave. The finals are coming, Cody. There’s no more running, Cody. You are gonna feel the same fate that every single person in AEW that steps in front of me is going to feel and I’m going to be the TNT Champion and there’s not a damn thing you or anyone can do about it.”
The #MurderHawkMonster @LanceHoyt left #TheNatural a bloody mess.
Will he do the same to the #AmericanNightmare Cody?
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAK8wn for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/tVEuctTMis
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 30, 2020
– AEW will have a live Q&A with Taz tonight at 8 PM ET.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Dynamite:
