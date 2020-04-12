wrestling / News
AEW News: Latest Shot of Brandi Features Darby Allin, Dynamite’s Tag of the Night
– The latest episode of A Shot of Brandi is online, featuring Darby Allin. You can se the video below, which features the two cooking together:
– The AEW on TNT Twitter account posted this week’s Tag of the Night from Dynamite with Chuck coming in off the hot tag against Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa:
The #TagOfTheNight from last week's #Dynamite: @SexyChuckieT with a chest pound to follow up some big hits 🦍
Watch more #AEWDynamite action on the @tntdrama app by going here: https://t.co/1dA3r5neM9 pic.twitter.com/TXD6vvSLmU
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 12, 2020
