AEW News: Latest Shot of Brandi Features Darby Allin, Dynamite’s Tag of the Night

April 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The latest episode of A Shot of Brandi is online, featuring Darby Allin. You can se the video below, which features the two cooking together:

– The AEW on TNT Twitter account posted this week’s Tag of the Night from Dynamite with Chuck coming in off the hot tag against Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa:

