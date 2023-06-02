AEW News: Latest Update On AEW’s Contract Negotiations With The Elite, All Access Coming To MAX This Month, New Role For Angelico

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW is ‘getting more aggressive’ when it comes to the contract negotiations with the Elite. Unless new deals are agreed upon, Omega’s contract will expire late this year, around November, while the Bucks’ will expire at the end of the year.

– The first AEW content to hit MAX will be AEW All Access, as noted in May. All six episodes will arrive on the service later this month.

– Angelico is now working for AEW’s Spanish language announce team.