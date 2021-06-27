AEW News: Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite, Title Match Announced For Fyter Fest, Ethan Page Makes Road Rager Challenge

– During tonight’s special Saturday episode of AEW Dynamite, the card was announced for next week’s episode on June 30, which will be the show’s return to Wednesday nights. The lineup includes:

* AEW TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr

* AEW Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo

* Sammy Guevara vs. MJF

* Britt Baker & Rebel vs. Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero

– During the same episode, it was revealed that Baker will defend the AEW Women’s Championship against Rose at Night Two of Fyter Fest on July 21.

– Finally, another match was added to AEW Road Rager on July 7, as Ethan Page challenged Darby Allin to a coffin match. That show already includes a South Beach Strap match between QT Marshall and Cody Rhodes.