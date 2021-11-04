wrestling / News
AEW News: Lio Rush Reacts To Matt Sydal’s Challenge, AEW Dynamite Highlights, New T-Shirts Available
– In a post on Twitter, Lio Rush reacted to the challenge he got from Matt Sydal on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Sydal proposed a tag team match of himself and Lee Moriarty vs. Rush and Dante Martin.
Rush wrote: “Come on @MattSydal, there’s levels to this. #HighestFlight”
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode:
– Several new t-shirts are now available for Tully Blanchard, Rebel, Brandon Cutler and Andrade el Idolo.
