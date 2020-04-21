wrestling / News
AEW News: Live Dynamite Post-Show Recap Set for Tomorrow, Matt Hardy Sings With His Kids
– All Elite Wrestling has announced that Jim Ross, Tax, and Excalibur will be hosting another live post-show recap of tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The stream will begin immediately after Dynamite on AEW’s YouTube channel. You can check out the announcement below.
Tomorrow immediately following #AEWDynamite @OfficialTAZ, @ShutUpExcalibur & @JRsBBQ will be streaming a live recap show over on our @YouTube channel.
Be sure to subscribe to our channel here ➡️ , https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe. pic.twitter.com/vgWwOPTN7K
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 21, 2020
– Matt Hardy shared a video where he sings with his sons. You can check out that vlog he shared below.
IN THIS TOGETHER – Day 17, 4/20/20 https://t.co/U39LVD0UDi pic.twitter.com/c2RSh9bfsN
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 21, 2020
