AEW News: Live Dynamite Post-Show Recap Set for Tomorrow, Matt Hardy Sings With His Kids

– All Elite Wrestling has announced that Jim Ross, Tax, and Excalibur will be hosting another live post-show recap of tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The stream will begin immediately after Dynamite on AEW’s YouTube channel. You can check out the announcement below.

Tomorrow immediately following #AEWDynamite ⁠@OfficialTAZ, @ShutUpExcalibur & @JRsBBQ will be streaming a live recap show over on our @YouTube channel.⁠

Be sure to subscribe to our channel here ➡️ , https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe. pic.twitter.com/vgWwOPTN7K — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 21, 2020

– Matt Hardy shared a video where he sings with his sons. You can check out that vlog he shared below.