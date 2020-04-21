wrestling / News

AEW News: Live Dynamite Post-Show Recap Set for Tomorrow, Matt Hardy Sings With His Kids

April 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Post Show 4-22-2020

– All Elite Wrestling has announced that Jim Ross, Tax, and Excalibur will be hosting another live post-show recap of tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The stream will begin immediately after Dynamite on AEW’s YouTube channel. You can check out the announcement below.

– Matt Hardy shared a video where he sings with his sons. You can check out that vlog he shared below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading