AEW News: Live Event Exclusive CM Punk Shirts Now Available at Shop AEW, Dynamite Meet & Greet, Elevation Promo With Ethan Page & Matt Hardy

November 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CM Punk AEW Image Credit: AEW

– While the future of CM Punk in AEW is in question at the moment, Shop AEW is now selling some Punk t-shirts that were previously live event exclusives.

– AEW will have a meet and greet event ahead of tomorrow’s Dynamite at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois at 4:30 pm local time to benefit PAWS Chicago. Fans will be able to meet Preston Vance, Skye Blue, and Wardlow:
Hey Chicago!

– AEW released the following promo clip with Ethan Page from last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation:

