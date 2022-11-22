wrestling / News
AEW News: Live Event Exclusive CM Punk Shirts Now Available at Shop AEW, Dynamite Meet & Greet, Elevation Promo With Ethan Page & Matt Hardy
– While the future of CM Punk in AEW is in question at the moment, Shop AEW is now selling some Punk t-shirts that were previously live event exclusives.
– AEW will have a meet and greet event ahead of tomorrow’s Dynamite at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois at 4:30 pm local time to benefit PAWS Chicago. Fans will be able to meet Preston Vance, Skye Blue, and Wardlow:
Hey Chicago!
Before this Wednesday’s #AEWDynamite live at the @WintrustArena, come meet @Pres10Vance (with -1), @Skyebyee & @RealWardlow at 4:30pm!
All proceeds benefit @PAWSChicago, the city's largest No Kill humane organization!
🎟 $40 per personhttps://t.co/O3BFJeDl38 pic.twitter.com/46e9BVhR8N
— AEWCommunity (@AEWCommunity) November 22, 2022
– AEW released the following promo clip with Ethan Page from last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation:
#TheFirm's @OfficialEGO was ready to celebrate, but were @MATTHARDYBRAND and #PrivateParty? Watch #AEWDarkElevation!
▶️ https://t.co/RLWPt5Otrz pic.twitter.com/lb5Vs1pkZJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2022
