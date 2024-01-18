wrestling / News
AEW News: Mark Briscoe Accepts Award, Ricky Starks Improves Jazwares Showroom, Austin Gunn Realizes He Doesn’t Have a Nickname
– AEW star Mark Briscoe accepted the PWI 2023 Most Inspirational Wrestler Award. You can see the video of Briscoe accepting the award below:
– Jazwares released a video showing AEW Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks improving the company’s AEW action figure display:
Look at what @starkmanjones did to improve our showroom.@AEW @Jazwares #AEWByJazwares #Jazwares pic.twitter.com/MnFI1L6Dly
— AEWbyJazwares (@AEWbyJazwares) January 18, 2024
– Following last night’s ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title win on AEW Dynamite, Austin Gunn realized that he doesn’t have a nickname. He wrote, “ROCK-CARD JUICE-BOARD!!!!! #GunnsUp wait… I still don’t have a nickname?”
ROCK-CARD JUICE-BOARD!!!!!#GunnsUp
wait… I still don’t have a nickname? https://t.co/dGp0RHO8Od
— NOT ass boy (@theaustingunn) January 18, 2024