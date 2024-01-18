wrestling / News

AEW News: Mark Briscoe Accepts Award, Ricky Starks Improves Jazwares Showroom, Austin Gunn Realizes He Doesn’t Have a Nickname

January 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite 1-25-23 Mark Briscoe Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Mark Briscoe accepted the PWI 2023 Most Inspirational Wrestler Award. You can see the video of Briscoe accepting the award below:

– Jazwares released a video showing AEW Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks improving the company’s AEW action figure display:

– Following last night’s ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title win on AEW Dynamite, Austin Gunn realized that he doesn’t have a nickname. He wrote, “ROCK-CARD JUICE-BOARD!!!!! #GunnsUp wait… I still don’t have a nickname?”

