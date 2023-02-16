– AEW released the following promo with Mark Briscoe after he picked up his second win last night on Dynamite against Josh Woods. Briscoe stated now that he’s 2-0 he’s smelling some gold out there in his future. You can check out that clip below:

After an emotional month and a huge victory tonight on #AEWDynamite, @LexyNair catches up with the newly #AllElite Mark Briscoe @SussexCoChicken! pic.twitter.com/2TfLukQWpg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2023

– AR Fox is the guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted. The full audio and description are available below:

AR Fox was genuinely surprised by his AEW contract offer, and explains why it was such an emotional moment for him. He talks about his road to AEW, his early matches on AEW: Dark, and how welcoming the locker room was to him from day one. AR also discusses his chemistry with Top Flight, why he loves working with Swerve Strickland in the ring, and what impresses him most about Jade Cargill and Private Party. He shares his thoughts on wrestling psychology, high flying, and why trios matches are his favorite! Plus, he reveals his one big, long-term goal at AEW, and the best piece of advice he received from Paul Wight.

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Dynamite:









