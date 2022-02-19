AEW News: Mark Sterling Claims Matt Hardy Gave Him Whiplash, Rampage Video Highlights, Dustin Rhodes Legendary Hoodie

– Jade Cargill’s counsel Mark Sterling is claiming on Twitter he received whiplash from Matt Hardy after he put his hands on him last night on AEW Rampage, where Hardy challenged Cargill to face The Bunny on next week’s Dynamite. You can check out his tweet below.

Sterling wrote, “I was healing very well according to my physician and I was on track to take off the neck brace. Unfortunately, after @MATTHARDYBRAND put his hands on me, I suffered whiplash and I no longer have a timetable on when I can remove the brace. More erratic behavior from Matt.”

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage show. Jay White made his in-ring for the promotion debut against The Best Friends’ Trent and more:







– Shop AEW has released a new zip-up hoodie sweatshirt for Dustin Rhodes: