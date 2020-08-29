AEW News: Mark Sterling Comments on Jon Moxley Matchup, QT Marshall on Having Live Fans Again at Dynamite

– Jon Moxley is scheduled to face MJF’s lawyer, Mark Sterling, on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Sterling reacted to the news this week on Twitter, which you can see below.

He commented, “I asked them not to release this until MJF responds to my texts….But…I currently have my law firm working on the discrepancy of page 17 and whether or not it’s legally binding.”

I asked them not to release this until MJF responds to my texts….But…

I currently have my law firm working on the discrepancy of page 17 and whether or not it’s legally binding. pic.twitter.com/19dx9z5sY6 — Smart Mark Sterling (@SilverIntuition) August 29, 2020

– AEW wrestler QT Marshall commented on Dynamite having live ticketed fans again at this week’s show. Tickets are also now on sale for next week’s episode, which Marshall commented on below.

Marshall tweeted, “Having a live crowd last week was awesome! This week will be no different. Don’t miss out. Tickets are on sale now! #AEWDynamite” You can view his tweet below:

Having a live crowd last week was awesome! This week will be no different. Don’t miss out. Tickets are on sale now! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/AwSX9HOrfL — QT Marshall 🍎 (@realmmarshall1) August 29, 2020