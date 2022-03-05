wrestling / News

AEW News: Mark Sterling Comments on Tay Conti’s Cheap Shot, Rampage Highlights

March 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jade Cargill Mark Sterling Matt Hardy AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Mark Sterling is upset that Tay Conti took a cheap shot on TBS champion Jade Cargill on last night’s AEW Rampage and called her unprofessional. You can see his comments below.

Sterling tweeted, “For those calling me a ‘bad lawyer’ …it was a standard contract. Why do we have to make exceptions for the unprofessionalism of @TayConti_?! OOHHHH SORRY WE DIDN’T HAVE A CLAUSE FOR A LAST MINUTE CHEAP SHOT. That’s ok…on Sunday @Jade_Cargill will beat her in under 5 minutes.”

– Below are some highlights for last night’s AEW Rampage on TNT:






More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Rampage, Mark Sterling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading