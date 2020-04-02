wrestling / News

AEW News: Matches Set For Next Two Weeks of Dynamite, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode

April 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

– AEW announced matches for the next two weeks of Dynamite, which will include an AEW Championship match and the start of the TNT tournament.

April 8:

* TNT Championship Tournament First Round: Cody vs. Shawn Spears

April 15:

* TNT Championship Tournament First Round: Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana
* Empty Arena No Holds Barred for AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Jake Hager

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode. You can find our full report here.

