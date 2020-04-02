wrestling / News
AEW News: Matches Set For Next Two Weeks of Dynamite, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode
– AEW announced matches for the next two weeks of Dynamite, which will include an AEW Championship match and the start of the TNT tournament.
April 8:
* TNT Championship Tournament First Round: Cody vs. Shawn Spears
April 15:
* TNT Championship Tournament First Round: Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana
* Empty Arena No Holds Barred for AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Jake Hager
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode. You can find our full report here.
