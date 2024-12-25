wrestling / News

AEW News: Matt Camp Comments on First Month in AEW, Hangman Page Yule Log, Miro and Stevie Turner Celebrate Birthdays

December 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Matt Camp AEW WWE Image Credit: WWE

– Former WWE broadcast team member Matt Camp recently joined AEW, and he commented on being part of the company on social media. You can read his comments below:

“It’s been a very rewarding first month officially part of @AEW and I’m thankful to be working with such a fun, driven group of people across the board. Thanks to everyone who has been so supportive. Looking forward to creating more ways for fans to enjoy it all! Merry Christmas!”

– AEW fans can now celebrate Christmas with a yule log of Hangman Page sitting in front of Swerve Strickland’s burning childhood home:

– Former AEW TNT Champion and referee Stevie Turner celebrated their birthdays today:

