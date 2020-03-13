AEW News: Matt Hardy Expected By Many to Sign, Double Or Nothing 2 Ticket Update, Dynamite Attendance

– Matt Hardy’s free agency is reportedly expected by end via an AEW contract. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that over the past week, “everyone” expected Hardy to sign with the company and have expected such for a while.

Hardy has yet to give a public indication of where he will sign, although he has teased working with AEW including the Young Bucks appearing in the latest Free the Delete. He also made a reference about sending Vanguard-1 to help Impact Wrestling deal with its “hacker” storyline, though that could be interpreted as more of an off-the-cuff Twitter joke. Hardy has said that he is watching all the major wrestling companies to figure out where he wants to go, and has said he will make his decision within the month.

– The WON also notes that AEW had sold 9,241 tickets for Double or Nothing 2 as of a week ago, with 1,842 remaining.

– Finally, the site notes that this week’s Dynamite had 2,500 in attendance, with several more tickets sold to fans who likely stayed away due to concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic.