AEW News: Matt Hardy Fight Forever Pre-Order Trailer, Ethan Page on Hardy Being His ‘Boss,’ Jazwares Showcase at Double or Nothing Fan Fest

June 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Matt Hardy AEW Image Credit: AEW

– It looks like Matt Hardy and Broken Matt Hardy are the pre-order bonuses for AEW Fight Forever. AEW also released a new trailer showcasing the different Matts as pre-order bonuses. You can check out the trailer below:

– Ethan Page responded to the trailer as well, writing, “This is my boss. Seems like a well balanced individual.”

– Ringside Collectibles check out the Jazwares display at the AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Fan Fest:

