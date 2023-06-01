wrestling / News
AEW News: Matt Hardy Fight Forever Pre-Order Trailer, Ethan Page on Hardy Being His ‘Boss,’ Jazwares Showcase at Double or Nothing Fan Fest
– It looks like Matt Hardy and Broken Matt Hardy are the pre-order bonuses for AEW Fight Forever. AEW also released a new trailer showcasing the different Matts as pre-order bonuses. You can check out the trailer below:
– Ethan Page responded to the trailer as well, writing, “This is my boss. Seems like a well balanced individual.”
– Ringside Collectibles check out the Jazwares display at the AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Fan Fest:
