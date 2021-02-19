AEW News: Matt Hardy Hypes Hangman Page Match At Revolution, Tickets On Sale Next Week For Dynamite Featuring Shaq

– In a new video on his YouTube channel, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy discuss their issues with Hangman Page and Hardy’s upcoming match with Page at AEW Revolution on March 7. You can watch the video below.

– AEW has announced ticket information for the heavily promoted March 3 edition of AEW Dynamite, which will feature Cody Rhodes teaming with Red Velvet to take on Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Monday at 10 AM ET and are set to start as low as $20 each. Fans can also purchase a Dynamite Season Pass for admission to three shows for only $15 each.