AEW News: Matt Hardy Is ‘Bringing Unseen Rage and Fury’ to This Week’s Dynamite, Action Figures Have Special Easter Egg

– AEW star Matt Hardy shared a tweet earlier today that he plans to bring an “unseen RAGE and FURY” later this Saturday on Dynamite. He shared a clip of a promo noting that he will be cleared to return to the ring on Saturday, August 22, which is when the next episode of Dynamite is set to air on TNT.

Matt Hardy wrote, “I’m bringing unseen RAGE and FURY to @AEWrestling starting this Saturday on #AEWDynamite.” You can view his tweet below.

I’m bringing unseen RAGE and FURY to @AEWrestling starting this Saturday on #AEWDynamite. pic.twitter.com/IZq7SYqJmv — MATTHEW HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 16, 2020

– Jazwares Partner Jeremy Padawer took note of the recently discovered Easter egg on the packing of the AEW Unrivaled action figure series that hit shelves this month. Fans noticed initials stamped on all the packaging that when put together spell “B E-L-I-T-E.”

Padawer tweeted, “Congratulations to @MajorMarcC for finding the Easter egg on AEW series 1 packaging… Red heart PM’ing you. #beelite #aew @AEWrestling @CodyRhodes @TonyKhan B-E-L-I-T-E