AEW News: Matt Hardy Plans to Gear More Toward ‘Matt Hardy’ Moving Forward, New Miro Vignette, Rampage Highlights

– AEW star Matt Hardy issued a message this week, noting that he plans to gear more toward being the real “Matt Hardy” going forward and being the best version of Matt Hardy that he can possibly be. You can check out his tweets on the subject below.

Matt Hardy wrote, “I plan on gearing more towards ‘Matt Hardy’ going forward. It seems the @AEW audience appreciates real, so I’ll focus on being more authentic.”

– AEW released the new vignette of Miro who is on a mission to repair and embrace his weaknesses and strike fear into his opponentts:

