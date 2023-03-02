AEW News: Matt Hardy Reacts To HOOK Loss, AEW Dynamite Highlights, New Merchandise Available

– Matt Hardy posted a clip to Youtube in which he talks to Isiah Kassidy about his loss to HOOK on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Hardy seemed to defend his quick tapout loss, saying he had to think of his family. He then spoke about how “horrible” it is that Stokely Hathaway will now face HOOK in a no DQ match with the Firm banned from ringside.

– New merchandise at Shop AEW includes special Revolution 2023 shirts, as well as shirts for The Elite, Bryan Danielson, Sting, Lucha Brothers and Chris Jericho. You can also pre-order a Negative 1 Micro Brawler and buy a Top Rope Tuesday Revolution tie-dye pullover hoodie.

– Here are highlights from last night’s Dynamite: