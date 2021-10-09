wrestling / News

AEW News: Matt Hardy Shares Update Following Ladder Match, Rampage Video Highlights, CM Punk Picks Up Submission Win Over Daniel Garcia

October 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Revolution Matt Hardy

– Matt Hardy and Reby Sky shared a clip from Hardy’s Twitch channel with an update on how he’s doing physically after last Wednesday’s Casino Ladder Match on AEW Dynamite. Hardy said that all of his stuff is “doing OK” after the bumps he took in the matchup. You can check out that clip below:

Matt Hardy

– AEW releasing the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Rampage, featuring CM Punk picking up a submission win over Daniel Garcia:


More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, CM Punk, Matt Hardy, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading