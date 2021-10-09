AEW News: Matt Hardy Shares Update Following Ladder Match, Rampage Video Highlights, CM Punk Picks Up Submission Win Over Daniel Garcia

– Matt Hardy and Reby Sky shared a clip from Hardy’s Twitch channel with an update on how he’s doing physically after last Wednesday’s Casino Ladder Match on AEW Dynamite. Hardy said that all of his stuff is “doing OK” after the bumps he took in the matchup. You can check out that clip below:

– AEW releasing the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Rampage, featuring CM Punk picking up a submission win over Daniel Garcia:





The #LuchaBros retain the #AEW Tag Team Titles and have yet to lose a match in 2021. Is there any team that can beat them? Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/1gDp81JW36 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2021

“You tried to jump me in Chicago, I’m going to end it in Philadelphia.”

The final words from @CMPunk before he takes on @GarciaWrestling NEXT on #AEWRampage – Tune in NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/QaPnRKoXbV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2021

There no Brotherly Love between @starkmanjones and @MrGMSI_BCage. It's no DQ, no countout, ANYTHING GOES in a Philly Street Fight for the FTW Title NEXT on #AEWRampage – Tune in on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/xm8FJUba6E — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2021