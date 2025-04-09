wrestling / News
AEW News: Matt Jackson Birthday Travel Vlog to Mexico, More Dynasty Video Highlights, Claudio Castagnoli Shares Cryptic Message
April 9, 2025 | Posted by
– Ahead of AEW Dynasty, The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson recently shared a travel vlog where he traveled to Punta Mita, Mexico with his family to celebrate his 40th birthday:
– AEW released full video highlights for last Sunday’s Dynasty pay-per-view:
– The Death Riders’ Claudio Castagnoli shared an interesting message earlier today. He wrote, “Where darkness is legion, bless our walls with cold disdain; where foolish foes are frail, have our ranks advance.”
Where darkness is legion, bless our walls with cold disdain; where foolish foes are frail, have our ranks advance pic.twitter.com/GPmy3FjSkv
— Swiss (@ClaudioCSRO) April 9, 2025
