AEW News: Matt Jackson Birthday Travel Vlog to Mexico, More Dynasty Video Highlights, Claudio Castagnoli Shares Cryptic Message

April 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Matt Jackson 9-25-24 Image Credit: AEW

– Ahead of AEW Dynasty, The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson recently shared a travel vlog where he traveled to Punta Mita, Mexico with his family to celebrate his 40th birthday:

– AEW released full video highlights for last Sunday’s Dynasty pay-per-view:

– The Death Riders’ Claudio Castagnoli shared an interesting message earlier today. He wrote, “Where darkness is legion, bless our walls with cold disdain; where foolish foes are frail, have our ranks advance.”

