AEW News: Matt Jackson Hints at West Coast Show, AEW Dark Taken Down Briefly, Impact Crew Member Takes Shot at AEW

December 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Jackson AEW Dynamite 10-10-19

– It appears that AEW could be coming to the west coast early next year, according to Matt Jackson. Thus far the promotion has kept to the Midwest and East Coast, but in response to a fan tweet trhe Young Bucks member suggested that a spring California event may be in the works:

– Last week’s episode of AEW Dark was taken down due to a “technical glitch.” It is back online, with the issue apparently having been one about picture-in-picture replays missing:

– Impact Wrestling producer Dave Sahadi took aim at AEW after he was brought back to the company yesterday. Sahadi posted:

AEW, AEW Dark, David Sahadi, Matt Jackson, Jeremy Thomas

