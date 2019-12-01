wrestling / News
AEW News: Matt Jackson Hints at West Coast Show, AEW Dark Taken Down Briefly, Impact Crew Member Takes Shot at AEW
– It appears that AEW could be coming to the west coast early next year, according to Matt Jackson. Thus far the promotion has kept to the Midwest and East Coast, but in response to a fan tweet trhe Young Bucks member suggested that a spring California event may be in the works:
Spring time is always beautiful in Southern California.
— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) November 30, 2019
– Last week’s episode of AEW Dark was taken down due to a “technical glitch.” It is back online, with the issue apparently having been one about picture-in-picture replays missing:
This week's #AEWDark went up with a technical glitch. At 2pm today a corrected version will premier on the official #AEW @youtube channel – https://t.co/YhT59yozfT pic.twitter.com/IMYSgMstw2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 30, 2019
– Impact Wrestling producer Dave Sahadi took aim at AEW after he was brought back to the company yesterday. Sahadi posted:
In 2020, @IMPACTWRESTLING is going to give wrestling fans something they’ve long desired and something AEW promised but never delivered: CHANGE!
— DavidSahadi (@DavidSahadi) December 1, 2019
