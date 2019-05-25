AEW News: Matt Jackson Reacts to TNT Promoting Double or Nothing, Young Bucks and Cody Hang With Kenta Kobashi

– Matt Jackson posted to Twitter to react to AEW Double or Nothing being promoted during the NBA Finals on TNT on Thursday. As noted, Marv Albert plugged the PPV, which caused Jackson to post:

Marv Albert promoting our show & saying “Young Bucks” is something I never thought would happen. https://t.co/2zYtJHDYVI — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) May 24, 2019

– Nick Jackson shared a pic of the Young Bucks and Cody chilling with Kenta Kobashi: