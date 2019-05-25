wrestling / News

AEW News: Matt Jackson Reacts to TNT Promoting Double or Nothing, Young Bucks and Cody Hang With Kenta Kobashi

May 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Young Bucks Lucha Bros AEW Double Or Nothing

– Matt Jackson posted to Twitter to react to AEW Double or Nothing being promoted during the NBA Finals on TNT on Thursday. As noted, Marv Albert plugged the PPV, which caused Jackson to post:

– 411’s Jeffrey Harris will be at AEW Double or Nothing and Starrcast this weekend and will be providing live coverage all weekend long on our @411wrestling Twitter account so be sure to follow us if you aren’t already!

– Nick Jackson shared a pic of the Young Bucks and Cody chilling with Kenta Kobashi:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Double or Nothing, Cody, Kenta Kobashi, The Young Bucks, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading