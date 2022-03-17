wrestling / News
AEW News: Matt Jackson References Bret Hart on Dynamite, Britt Baker on Who Inspired Her Career
– On last night’s AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks had a backstage confrontation with FTR during a promo segment. Matt Jackson referenced FTR firing Tully Blanchard and how that won’t change anything, even if they hired someone like “The Best There Is” possibly eluding to WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.
Matt Jackson said to FTR: “You guys talk about making changes. You talk about firing managers. You should fire your current stylist and maybe your barber too — Oh, sorry about that. No matter what you do, you can hire the Best There Is, the best manager in the world, it ain’t going to make a change boys. You know why? Because deep down inside, you’re always going to be the second-best tag team in AEW. That sting a little? Happy St. Patty’s Day. OK, love you, bye.”
Dax Harwood later tweeted about Bret Hart following Dynamite. You can see a clip of the segment and Dax’s tweet below:
After #FTR fired @TullyBFTR last week, @youngbucks are convinced @CashWheelerFTR & @DaxFTR will only ever be "The Second Best Tag Team in #AEW".
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam on TBS pic.twitter.com/H0PzxWI9kZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022
God, family, professional wrestling….and Bret.
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 17, 2022
– During a recent chat with Dave LaGreca, former AEW champion Dr. Britt Baker, Deonna Purrazzo, and Chelsea Green reveal who inspired them to become wrestlers:
