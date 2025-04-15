wrestling / News

AEW News: Max Adds More Episodes of Dynamite, Adam Cole Plays Silent Hill 2

April 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW on TNT, TBS, Max Warner Bros. Discovery Image Credit: AEW, Warner Bros. Discovery

– Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max platform added more episodes of AEW Dynamite from 2020 (h/t PWInsider).

– AEW star and TNT Champion Adam Cole played the Silent Hill 2 remake:

