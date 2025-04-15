wrestling / News
AEW News: Max Adds More Episodes of Dynamite, Adam Cole Plays Silent Hill 2
April 15, 2025
– Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max platform added more episodes of AEW Dynamite from 2020 (h/t PWInsider).
– AEW star and TNT Champion Adam Cole played the Silent Hill 2 remake:
