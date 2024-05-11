wrestling / News

AEW News: Mercedes Mone Attends Celtics Game, Preview of The Righteous on Hey! (EW), Adam Copeland Lightweight Jacket

May 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Mercedes Mone 5-8-24 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Mercedes Mone attended the Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game two days ago. You can view the photos she shared from the game below:

– The Righteous are the guests on tomorrow’s Hey! (EW) with RJ City. You can check out that preview clip below:

– Shop AEW has a new lightweight jacket available for TNT Champion Adam Copeland:

