AEW News: Mercedes Mone Attends Celtics Game, Preview of The Righteous on Hey! (EW), Adam Copeland Lightweight Jacket
– AEW star Mercedes Mone attended the Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game two days ago. You can view the photos she shared from the game below:
BO$$TON
💚 pic.twitter.com/rugQDcWZzU
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) May 10, 2024
– The Righteous are the guests on tomorrow’s Hey! (EW) with RJ City. You can check out that preview clip below:
The Righteous are on Hey! (EW). Dig what they’re saying?
Watch the brand new episode TOMORROW morning@NoNamexVincent | @DEATHxWALKS | @RJCity1 pic.twitter.com/IMVJDPotKg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2024
– Shop AEW has a new lightweight jacket available for TNT Champion Adam Copeland:
Worldwide pre-orders have begun for Adam Copeland @ratedrcope’s lightweight jacket. You only have 2 weeks (until May 24th) to pre-order yours at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp!#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage #aewcollision pic.twitter.com/I6mINQQB3f
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) May 10, 2024
