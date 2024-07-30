wrestling / News

AEW News: Footage of Mercedes Mone & Britt Baker’s Altercation at Comic-Con, Brody King at SDCC, Being the American Dragon Part 2

July 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Britt Baker Mercedes Mone AEW Dynamite 7-2-24 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW released new footage of the altercation between TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, with her bodyguard Kamille, and Dr. Britt Baker during AEW’s panel last week at San Diego Comic-Con. You can view that footage below:

– Ringside Collectibles spoke to Brody King at San Diego Comic-Con last week:

– TNT showcased part two of Bryan Danielson: Being the American Dragon:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Bryan Danielson, SDCC, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading