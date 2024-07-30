wrestling / News
AEW News: Footage of Mercedes Mone & Britt Baker’s Altercation at Comic-Con, Brody King at SDCC, Being the American Dragon Part 2
– AEW released new footage of the altercation between TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, with her bodyguard Kamille, and Dr. Britt Baker during AEW’s panel last week at San Diego Comic-Con. You can view that footage below:
EXCLUSIVE footage of the altercation between TBS Champion & NJPW Strong Womens Champion @MercedesVarnado, with @Kamille_brick by her side, and Dr. @realbrittbaker at the AEW panel at @comic_con! pic.twitter.com/luBiZwNlhC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2024
– Ringside Collectibles spoke to Brody King at San Diego Comic-Con last week:
– TNT showcased part two of Bryan Danielson: Being the American Dragon: