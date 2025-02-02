wrestling / News

AEW News: Mercedes Mone Set for Grand Slam Australia, The Best of Christopher Daniels

February 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mercedes Mone AEW Worlds End 2024 Image Credit: AEW

PWInsider reports that AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is set to work Grand Slam Australia in Brisbane. AEW has not yet announced her opponent for the event. The event is scheduled for February 15 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

– AEW Timelines showcased the best of Christopher Daniels:

AEW, AEW Grand Slam Australia, Christopher Daniels, Mercedes Mone

