AEW News: Mercedes Mone Set for Grand Slam Australia, The Best of Christopher Daniels
February 2, 2025
– PWInsider reports that AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is set to work Grand Slam Australia in Brisbane. AEW has not yet announced her opponent for the event. The event is scheduled for February 15 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.
– AEW Timelines showcased the best of Christopher Daniels:
