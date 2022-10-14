wrestling / News
AEW News: Michael Cole Reportedly Kept In Contact With Renee Paquette After WWE Exit, Bollywood Boyz Celebrate AEW Debut, Winter Is Coming Now On Sale
October 14, 2022 | Posted by
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Michael Cole regularly kept in contact with Renee Paquette after her exit from WWE. Cole handles all of the announcing in WWE. The company reportedly wanted to bring Paquette back when they announced their new commentary lineups.
– The Bollywood Boyz commented on their AEW debut, taped for AEW Dark: Elevation.
They wrote: “Punjabi-Canadians on Canadian soil. Thank you, Toronto.”
Punjabi-Canadians on Canadian soil.
Thank you, Toronto ❤️🇨🇦@AEW #AEW pic.twitter.com/uPIpsadLVM
— Studdz of Bollywood 🇨🇦 🇮🇳 (@BollywoodBoyz) October 13, 2022
– Tickets for AEW Winter is Coming on December 7 in Cedar Park, TX are now on sale.