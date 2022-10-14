wrestling / News

AEW News: Michael Cole Reportedly Kept In Contact With Renee Paquette After WWE Exit, Bollywood Boyz Celebrate AEW Debut, Winter Is Coming Now On Sale

October 14, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Renee Paquette

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Michael Cole regularly kept in contact with Renee Paquette after her exit from WWE. Cole handles all of the announcing in WWE. The company reportedly wanted to bring Paquette back when they announced their new commentary lineups.

– The Bollywood Boyz commented on their AEW debut, taped for AEW Dark: Elevation.

They wrote: “Punjabi-Canadians on Canadian soil. Thank you, Toronto.

– Tickets for AEW Winter is Coming on December 7 in Cedar Park, TX are now on sale.

