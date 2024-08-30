wrestling / News

AEW News: Mina Shirakawa Does Daniel Garcia’s Dance In STARDOM, Christopher Daniels Warns MJF & Garcia

August 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mina Shirakawa AEW Dynamite 4-10-24 Image Credit: AEW

– Mina Shirakawa did Daniel Garcia’s dance during an appearance in STARDOM recently. Garcia has dropped the dance since he returned to AEW at All In, but Shirakawa did it in a video that you can see below:

– AEW posted a video of Christopher Daniels warning Daniel Garcia and MJF about trying to injure each other ahead of their match at AEW All Out. You can check out the video below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Christopher Daniels, Daniel Garcia, Mina Shirakawa, STARDOM, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading