AEW News: Mina Shirakawa Does Daniel Garcia’s Dance In STARDOM, Christopher Daniels Warns MJF & Garcia
August 29, 2024 | Posted by
– Mina Shirakawa did Daniel Garcia’s dance during an appearance in STARDOM recently. Garcia has dropped the dance since he returned to AEW at All In, but Shirakawa did it in a video that you can see below:
I kinda like the dancing with the music pic.twitter.com/PMh6YHQSfa
— RA (@RApollos) August 29, 2024
– AEW posted a video of Christopher Daniels warning Daniel Garcia and MJF about trying to injure each other ahead of their match at AEW All Out. You can check out the video below:
EXCLUSIVE: @facdaniels has a message for @the_mjf & @garciawrestling before they face-off at #AEWAllOut! pic.twitter.com/YwOTOJyq4B
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 29, 2024
