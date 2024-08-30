AEW News: Mina Shirakawa Does Daniel Garcia’s Dance In STARDOM, Christopher Daniels Warns MJF & Garcia

– Mina Shirakawa did Daniel Garcia’s dance during an appearance in STARDOM recently. Garcia has dropped the dance since he returned to AEW at All In, but Shirakawa did it in a video that you can see below:

I kinda like the dancing with the music pic.twitter.com/PMh6YHQSfa — RA (@RApollos) August 29, 2024

– AEW posted a video of Christopher Daniels warning Daniel Garcia and MJF about trying to injure each other ahead of their match at AEW All Out. You can check out the video below: