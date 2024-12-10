wrestling / News
AEW News: Mina Shirakawa Looks Back at First Match With Mariah May, Toys Donated to Mission Arlington, Ticket Pre-Sale Code for Live Collision in Charlotte
– Ahead of AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, Mina Shirakawa looked back at her first singles match with Mariah May from the summer of 2023. She wrote, “Summer 2023 Our first singles match began with a handshake. I always wished this beautiful relationship would last forever. But #WinterIsComing…..it cannot begin the same way. Goodbye, my beloved Mariah May. December 11th will be a winter you’ll never forget. #Mariah_Mina #STARDOM #AEW”
Summer 2023
Our first singles match began with a handshake.
I always wished this beautiful relationship would last forever.
But #WinterIsComing…..it cannot begin the same way.
Goodbye, my beloved Mariah May.
December 11th will be a winter you’ll never forget.#Mariah_Mina… pic.twitter.com/ZuLgMRZ9sN
— 白川未奈 Mina Shirakawa (@MinaShirakawa) December 10, 2024
– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced today that AEW and Jazwares donated $15,000 in AEW toys to Mission Arlington for the holiday season. Tony Khan wrote, “Today, with the help of @Jazwares, here in Arlington, TX, @AEW is donating over 15,000 AEW wrestling toys to Mission Arlington to support @CityOfArlington, Texas families this holiday season! Merry Christmas from AEW + @AEWbyJazwares!”
Today, with the help of @Jazwares, here in Arlington, TX, @AEW is donating over 15,000 AEW wrestling toys to Mission Arlington to support @CityOfArlington, Texas families this holiday season!
Merry Christmas from AEW + @AEWbyJazwares!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 9, 2024
– The ticket pre-sale has begun for the live edition of AEW Collision on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. The ticket pre-sale code is INS7AEW (via PWInsider). Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.