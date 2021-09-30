AEW News: Miro and Lana React To His TNT Title Loss, MJF References Bruce Prichard on Dynamite, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode

– After his loss to Sammy Guevara on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the now former TNT Champion Miro reacted on Twitter.

He wrote: “Me and my God are going to talk.”

His wife, CJ Perry (fka Lana in WWE) added: “You’ll always be my favorite champion.”

– During his promo on last night’s episode of Dynamite, MJF noted that he has Bruce Prichard, who currently works for WWE, on speed dial and would call him if Tony Khan didn’t give him a title shot. This caused CM Punk, who was on commentary, to quip that “everyone does” and it’s “nothing to brag about.”

