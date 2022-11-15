– AEW star Miro, who has been MIA from TV as of late, responded to a fan creation video on Twitter, writing, “Remember that guy?” You can see his tweet below. Miro wrestled at AEW All Out in September, teaming with Sting and Darby Allin against The House of Black in a winning effort. He has not worked a match in AEW since the event.

– AEW has scheduled the Zero Hour pre-show for Full Gear 2022 for Saturday, November 19. It will begin at 7:00 pm EST.

– Brock Anderson posted the following message ahead of his ROH Pure Title match against Daniel Garcia tonight on AEW Dark:

“Uncharted match. Uncharted rules. ‘Every champion was once a contender who refused to give up’ He better leave me laying, cuz I damn sure ain’t tapping. #AEWDark”