wrestling / News

AEW News: Miro vs. Ethan Page Qualifying Match Promo Clip, Rampage Video Highlights

June 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Road Rager - Miro vs. Ethan Page Image Credit: AEW

– AEW released the following promo clip for Miro vs. Ethan Page in a tournament match for the All-Atlantic Championship. You can check out that clip below.

Next week’s AEW Dynamite Road Rager will be held at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. The show will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Rampage:




More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading