AEW News: Miro vs. Ethan Page Qualifying Match Promo Clip, Rampage Video Highlights

– AEW released the following promo clip for Miro vs. Ethan Page in a tournament match for the All-Atlantic Championship. You can check out that clip below.

Next week’s AEW Dynamite Road Rager will be held at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. The show will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.

The All-Atlantic Championship Tournament continues on #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager THIS WEDNESDAY 8/7c LIVE on @TBSNetwork! @OfficialEGO faces @ToBeMiro to see who will advance to #ForbiddenDoor for a chance to be crowned the first All-Atlantic Champion on Sunday June 26 LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/lgPqefTUmx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 11, 2022

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Rampage:







