AEW News: MJF & Adam Cole Play Fight Forever, Britt Baker Featured in Penn Stater Magazine, Adam Cole Has a Gift for RJ City
July 13, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW released a promo showing MJF and Adam Cole playing some AEW Fight Forever:
– Penn Stater did a feature on AEW star Dr. Britt Baker:
Blood, Sweat, and Cheers | PennStater Magazine https://t.co/ZWtcGEQquu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2023
– Adam Cole delivered a gift to Hey! (EW) host RJ City:
After #AEW World Champion @The_MJF’s Hey! (EW) disaster, @AdamColePro has a special gift for @RJCity
Watch brand new episodes every Sunday morning at the crack of dawn, at https://t.co/lBSV4sbNf9! pic.twitter.com/uhB4tJjJYf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 13, 2023
