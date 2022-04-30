wrestling / News

AEW News: MJF Attends New York Islanders Game, Rampage Video Highlights

April 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MJF AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star MJF attended the New York Islanders game last night at the UBS Arena. You can check out a photo the arena’s Twitter account posted below:

– The following video highlights are now available for last night’s AEW Rampage:




