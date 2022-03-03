AEW News: MJF Bloodies CM Punk On AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson Beats Christopher Daniels

– MJF left CM Punk a bloody mess on tonight’s AEW Dynamite after luring him into a vulnerable position. On Wednesday’s show, CM Punk came out to the ring and talked about how MJF reminds him of Punk himself when he was younger, and talked about how his own exit from WWE was similar to Steve Austin’s exit from the same company but how “after much lesser men framed him and said he ‘took his ball and went home,’ I didn’t get mad at the world.” He talked about how he poured alcohol down “an alcoholic’s [Jeff Hardy] throat” and covered Undertaker’s body “with the ashes of his dead and beloved manager.”

He told MJF that he needs to let go of his hatred and offered to shake MJF’s hand, but MJF wanted a hug instead. Punk accepted the hug but then got hit with a low blow by MJF before busting him open with the Dynamite Diamond Ring, then used a dog collar provided by the Pinnacle to hang Punk on the robes until Darby Allin, Sting, and Sammy Guevara came out for the save:

The #BestInTheWorld @CMPunk is here at @DailysPlace and we are truly on the road the #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV this Sunday! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/QeZuWv6N7o — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2022

"All that hate is not going to keep you warm; it's going to burn you up." @CMPunk delivers some advice to @The_MJF. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/yc5nEUIqGc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2022

– Also on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson and Christopher Daniels faced off in a rematch of the first-ever ROH main event. Danielson picked up the win: