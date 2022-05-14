AEW News: MJF Comments on Wardlow Match Graphic, Preview of Arn Anderson on Hey! (EW)

– MJF posted a tweet on the new graphic made for his scheduled matchup against Wardlow at AEW Double or Nothing 2022. According to MJF, making the graphic was pointless because Wardlow won’t get past his “super fair” conditions.

MJF wrote, “Lol. Don’t even know why the graphic team bothered to make this. He ain’t getting past my super fair and reasonable conditions.” You can check out the tweet below:

Lol. Don’t even know why the graphic team bothered to make this. He ain’t getting past my super fair and reasonable conditions. https://t.co/pe2YMXeZ3F — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 14, 2022

– Arn Anderson will be the guest on this weekend’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out a preview clip of Arn as RJ City’s guest below: