– AEW World Champion MJF will be defending the ROH Tag Team Titles tonight by himself against The Righteous at AEW WrestleDream due to Adam Cole’s broken ankle. As a result, MJF dedicated tonight’s match to his tag team partner, which you can view below:

– Lee Moriarty noted he wants to pull off a cool pose tonight with Mercedes Martinez and Diamante, for tonight’s mixed tag team match. Moriarty is teaming with Diamante, Martinez, and Shane Taylor against Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima, Athena, and Billie Starkz. You can check out his exchange with Martinez below:

😎 pose u say???!!!

🤔….let me think about it. — Mercedes Martinez 🏳️‍🌈🇵🇷 (@RealMMartinez) October 1, 2023

– AEW released a video compilation showcasing FTR’s tag team title defenses: