– While he hasn’t been announced yet for this week’s show, Fightful Select reports that AEW World Champion MJF is scheduled to be in attendance on tomorrow’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite. Tomorrow’s show is being held at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado and will be broadcast live on TBS.

– Fightful Select also reports that talents within AAA believe that FTR will be losing their AAA tag team titles sooner rather than later. They lost the ROH Tag Team Championships earlier this month to The Briscoes at Final Battle.

FTR also currently hold the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. They are scheduled to defend the titles on January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome.