AEW News: MJF’s Fight Forever Ad, Forbidden Door Match Promo, More
June 23, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW Games hosted a video ad for the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever launch featuring MJF that you can see below, described as:
Feeling lucky? Step into the ultimate high-stakes showdown in AEW: Fight Forever’s Casino Battle Royale! Who will be the last wrestler standing?
– NJPW featured a video promo for the upcoming Forbidden Door match involving Takeshita, Umino & Blackpool Combat Club vs. Kingston, Ishii & The Elite:
– The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy posted their most recent podcast video, described as:
It’s all about the BOOM on this week’s Extreme Life! Join Matt Hardy and Jon Alba as they welcome in AEW star Adam Cole for an hour-long talk about his AEW run, Adam’s history with Matt in Ring of Honor, working with MJF, and more!