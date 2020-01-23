wrestling / News
AEW News: MJF Gets Tossed In a Pool on Dynamite, Hangman Page Goes Crowd-Surfing After Title Win
– MJF got a little comeuppance ahead of his match with Cody at AEW Revolution during Wednesday’s Dynamite. As you can see below, MJF got thrown into the pool by the Young Bucks. Cody is under a restriction where he can’t touch MJF if he wants their match.
"SEE YA" – #TheYoungBucks
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/QraD69wgz7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 23, 2020
– Following his AEW Tag Team Championship win alongside Kenny Omega on Dynamite, Hangman Page celebrated by crowd surfing:
carry me out to sea and drown me in waves of cold beer https://t.co/f71i97Pnf4
— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) January 23, 2020
