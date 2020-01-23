AEW News: MJF Gets Tossed In a Pool on Dynamite, Hangman Page Goes Crowd-Surfing After Title Win

– MJF got a little comeuppance ahead of his match with Cody at AEW Revolution during Wednesday’s Dynamite. As you can see below, MJF got thrown into the pool by the Young Bucks. Cody is under a restriction where he can’t touch MJF if he wants their match.

– Following his AEW Tag Team Championship win alongside Kenny Omega on Dynamite, Hangman Page celebrated by crowd surfing: