AEW News: MJF Interview, Dynamite Audio Issues, C2E2
– It was noted on Being The Elite that the AEW Dynamite audio issue was due to a problem TNT Network satellite feed.
– AEW announced they will be part of pop culture convention C2E2, taking place the weekend of 2/27/19-2/29/19 in Chicago.
– MJF did a local interview in his hometown of Plainview.
Our Andrew Rappaport caught up with @AEWrestling Superstar @The_MJF in his hometown of #Plainview! #AEW pic.twitter.com/CcHR84mK7G
— News12LI (@News12LI) December 9, 2019
