AEW News: MJF Interview, Dynamite Audio Issues, C2E2

December 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– It was noted on Being The Elite that the AEW Dynamite audio issue was due to a problem TNT Network satellite feed.

– AEW announced they will be part of pop culture convention C2E2, taking place the weekend of 2/27/19-2/29/19 in Chicago.

– MJF did a local interview in his hometown of Plainview.

