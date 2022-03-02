wrestling / News
AEW News: MJF Joins Wrestling With Freddie, Note on Danielle Kamela’s Debut, Ethan Page Vlog
March 2, 2022 | Posted by
– Today’s new episode of Wrestling With Freddie features host Freddie Prinze Jr. chatting with AEW star MJF. Here’s the full description and audio:
MJF is one of the hottest pro wrestlers in recent history, and he knows it. I get his thoughts on where he sees himself currently as part of AEW. And no surprise, MJF stays true to character doing what he does best, building himself up.
– AEW star Ethan Page released his latest vlog:
– As noted in our live report, former WWE NXT Superstar Danielle Kamela (aka Vanessa Borne) made her AEW debut last night on Dark, facing fellow former NXT Superstar Marina Shafir in a one-on-one match. Shafir won the match via submission in under four minutes.
Kamela was released by WWE in May 2021.
