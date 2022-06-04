AEW News: MJF Not at Rampage, Removed From Opening Videos, Preview of Tony Schiavone on Hey! (EW)

– PWInsider reports that MJF was not backstage at last night’s edition of Rampage in Ontario, California. Additionally, it was noted that MJF was removed from the Rampage opening video, and his footage will reportedly be removed from the Dynamite opening video starting this Wednesday, June 8.

– AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone will be the guest on tomorrow’s new episode of Hey! (EW) with host RJ City. You can check out a preview clip for tomorrow’s episode below: